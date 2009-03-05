Magazine Articles Optimized for Reading on Mobile Phones

Wordds is a new service that lets you read news articles and editorials published in online magazines on your mobile phone for free. The site currently offers content published in Wired, The New York Times, Business Week, Time, Economist, Salon, Newsweek and a dozen other popular main-stream media publications.

The site first aggregates all the featured content from selected magazines / news websites by parsing their feeds and then groups the individual stories by word count like 1,000 words, 2,000 words, etc. - this is to help people decide which story to read or skip depending on how much time they have at their disposal.

The layout appear different on desktop browsers so make sure you type www.wordds.com in the web browser of your mobile phone or an e-book reader like the Amazon Kindle for the actual experience.

If you like a particular story or need to bookmark an article for reading later, you can do that using your existing Google Account. This increases the “like” count of that story which is similar to receiving a Digg-style vote.

Now the controversial part. Wordds links directly to the printable version of all these news articles that are generally free of ads or graphics and therefore load faster on mobile phones. Linking to for-print versions of a story is not a great practice as it deprives web publishers of potential revenue but let’s see how they react.

The service may even make sense to users who could be using a desktop but with a slow Internet connection. Printable version of news stories will load faster as they are stripped of bulky widgets and graphics.

