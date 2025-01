Play ;

Andy Plesser is one of my favorite vlog stars. He has managed to bring the who’s who of the new media world to his video blog on beet.tv.

Today, he talks to Rafat Ali, the man behind the Paidcontent network who’s now a brand himself. Rafat sees signs of a bubble as some “foolish money” in getting pumped by VCs in clone websites.

Interesting interview especially if you are a Rafat fan like me (I think I have watched all his video interviews till date that are online.)