Auto-Post your RSS Feed to Google+ Pages

#google plus #rss

Google Plus dlvr.it, a cross-posting service that allows web publishers to automatically publish RSS content to Twitter and Facebook, now supports Google Plus Pages as well.

All you have to do is create a new route in dlvr.it with Google+ as the destination and your RSS feed as the source. The tool will then watch your RSS feed for updates every 15 minutes and any new blog posts will automatically be posted to your Google+ Page.

You may publish multiple RSS feeds to your Google Plus Pages and #hashtags may also be added to your Google+ updates based on the category /tags of your posts. Similarly, you may define a custom schedule when updates should be pushed to your Google Plus.

While dlvr.it is the first third-party service that lets you cross-post content to Google Plus, they have made this feature available to paid users only and publishers will have to shell out $9.99 per month to populate Google+ with their RSS Feeds.

The other limitation is that dlvr.it can only push web content to Google+ Pages and not to your personal profile on Google Plus.

Also see: Generate RSS Feeds for Google Plus

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻