How to Upload MP3 Music Files to Flickr or Picasa

#embed #mp3

While most people use Flickr for uploading photos and videos, one can also use photo sharing websites like Picasa or Flickr for hosting MP3 songs and other audio files.

For instance, these Flickr pictures are identical but the one on right is actually an MP3 file.

upload mp3 flickr

To hide an MP3 file into a JPEG image, copy the MP3 file and a picture into a folder. Open the command prompt window (Start – > Run – > cmd) and switch to this folder. Now run the following command:

copy /b my_picture.jpg + my_song.mp3 my_new_picture.jpg

Remember to replace my_picture and my_song with relevant file names. Next, upload the my_new_picture.jpg file to Flickr. The MP3 song picture will look just like any other regular photograph that you share on Flickr.

When you want to download that MP3 file from Flickr, open the relevant photo page, go to “All Sizes” and download the original sized image (example). Change the file extension to MP3 and enjoy the music using Winamp*.

And not just MP3 files, you can upload virtually any filetype to Flickr using the above trick including PDFs and Microsoft Office documents. But you may also want to consult Flickr policies to make sure that they don’t ban you for this.

*MP3 files encoded this way won’t play in QuickTime or Windows Media Player.

