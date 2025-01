It’s tough to make any money with Google AdSense, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t claim otherwise. With Google AdSense Generator, you now even have a fake screenshot to back that up.

You just need to enter your fake earnings, and Google AdSense Generator generates a fake screenshot complete with the blurred out publisher ID, CTR, CPM and other data you don’t want revealed.

You could do the same with Firebug or a simple image editor, but this is much simpler.