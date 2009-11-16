Optimize Images for SEO

Peter Linsley of Google Images shares some simple yet important image optimization tips that might help you get more traffic from image search engines:

  • Users prefer large, high-quality images (high-resolution, in-focus).
  • Users are more likely to click on quality thumbnails in search results. Quality pictures (again, high-res and in-focus) often look better at thumbnail size.
  • Distracting features such as loud watermarks, text over the image, and borders are likely to make the image look cluttered when reduced to thumbnail size.

Maile adds: Preview your images at thumbnail size to get an idea of how the user might perceive it.

