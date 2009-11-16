Optimize Images for SEO

Peter Linsley of Google Images shares some simple yet important image optimization tips that might help you get more traffic from image search engines:

Users prefer large, high-quality images (high-resolution, in-focus).

Users are more likely to click on quality thumbnails in search results. Quality pictures (again, high-res and in-focus) often look better at thumbnail size.

Distracting features such as loud watermarks, text over the image, and borders are likely to make the image look cluttered when reduced to thumbnail size.

Maile adds: Preview your images at thumbnail size to get an idea of how the user might perceive it.