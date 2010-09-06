Comparing the Size of Online eBook Stores

#ebooks #exclusive #infographics

ebooksThe Kindle store at Amazon.com offers you access to around 700,000 electronic titles which also includes public domain works that are free.

Sony says their eBook store has more than 1.2 million titles but if we discount Google Books, the actual store size is around 60,000 titles.

Barnes & Noble’s eBook store too claims to have more than a million books for the Nook but the number of titles available in the store is [around 26,000](http://www.google.com/search?q=%22buy+this+ebook%22+site%3Ahttp%3A%2F%2Fsearch.barnesandnoble.com “site:http://search.barnesandnoble.com “buy this ebook"") – the rest are public domain (out of copyright) works that you may download through Google Books.

Apple’s promotional material says that “tens of thousands” of book titles are available on their iBookstore but the exact numbers are unknown. However, a simple Google query reveals that iBookstore is the smallest of them all with a collection of around [22,400 titles](http://www.google.com/search?q=site%3Aitunes.apple.com%2Fus%2Fbook+%22This+book+is+available+for+download+with+iBooks%22 “site

.apple.com/us/book “This book is available for download with iBooks"").

On the plus side, iBooks does support the ePub format and therefore you may download any of the public domain books from Google Books and read them on your iPhone or iPad.

Comparing the Size of Online eBook Stores

Size of Online eBook Stores

Related: Buy Books Online for Less

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻