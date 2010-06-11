Translate Documents Instantly with Google Translator Toolkit

#google translate #useful

upload documents for translation

The standard Google Translation service is pretty good for translating documents that exist on the web but if you ever need to translate Word files that reside on your local hard drive, the translator toolkit will come in handy.

It’s an online service where you can upload Word Documents or text files and translate them from one language to another instantly.

The document formatting is more or less preserved and you can download the translated files to your desktop in their original format like Word, OpenOffice or HTML. Unlike regular Google Translation which is read-only, here you also have the option to edit the translated version of the document in the browser itself.

google document translator

The only condition is that the size of these individual documents, that you intend to upload for translation, should not exceed 1 MB.

