Microsoft Outlook Ruins Birthday Cake

#microsoft outlook

If you like to order a cake at Wegman’s bakery, you can simply email them a personalized message that will be printed on the cake.

A lady in NY followed the same procedure and ordered a birthday cake over email but here’s what they delivered on her birthday - a cake with some HTML icing.

geek birthday cake

It turned out that she used Microsoft Outlook to send her email but Wegman’s email system failed to recognize the proprietary HTML tags of Outlook and hence this goof-up.

An employee of Wegman wrote - “we just cut and paste from the email to the program we use for printing the edible images, we are usually in such a hurry that we really don’t have time to check. and if we do the customers yell at us for bothering them.” See the thread here.

Also see: Cake Design for Geeks

