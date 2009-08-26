Microsoft's Marketing Mistake Turned Into an Internet Meme

#fun #microsoft

This is the original picture that appeared on a Microsoft website meant for US customers.

original microsoft image

And here’s an altered version of the same picture that appeared on the Polish edition of the Microsoft site putting them at the centre of a racism row.

photoshop image of microsoft

Microsoft have since then pulled down the image and also issued an apology but TechCrunch has started an interesting meme around this whole controversy.

Get Photoshop fired up and make your funniest (and yet not in any way offensive) version of the Polish Microsoft head replacement. No rules. Replace all the heads if you want to. Add costumes and props. And text bubbles. Whatever.

Ironically, the winner gets a Bing t-shirt.

techcrunch meeting

My personal favorite is this image.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

