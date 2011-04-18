Create Photo Collages Using Online Images

#tools

What you see on the right is a butterfly-shaped photo collage made with photographs of Obama and it took me less than 15 seconds to create one. Wondering how?

obama - google images obama

That was simple. I did a simple search for “obama” on Google Images and then copied the search URL into shapecollage.com. Within seconds, the tool pulled all the photographs of Obama found on Google Images and turned them into a nice photo collage.

This collage is interactive because if you click any of the thumbnails in this pile of photographs, it will open the full resolution picture on original website so you don’t miss the context. Internally, Shape Collage uses an HTML image map to maintain this image-to-source mapping.

And here’s another photo collage created using book covers of New York Times Bestsellers as found on Amazon.com. Click on any cover to view the corresponding product page.

amazon best sellers

You can also create collages by merging photos from multiple sites into one - like a single collage for your Flickr and Picasa albums.

The Shape Collage Online web application is a complement to the Shape Collage desktop software, which includes additional features including the ability to generate high resolution collages.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻