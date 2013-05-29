How to Link to a Specific Paragraph of a Google Document

#google docs

You have written a lengthy essay in Google Docs that spans several pages and it’s public on the web. How do you create a link that redirects people to, say, the second paragraph of page 19 of that document directly without them having to use the scroll bar.

Links in Google Documents

For instance, this Google Document (scrapped from Wikipedia) describing the life and work of Barack Obama is 31-pages long. And this hyperlink points to the fourth paragraph on Page 27 where the article discusses the Nobel Peace Prize that Obama won in 2009.

It is easy to create links that point to any specific paragraph in a long Google Document. Just scroll to that paragraph and put your cursor in the beginning of that paragraph. Now select the Bookmark option from the Insert menu. Google will add a little ribbon to that paragraph - click the ribbon and then click “Link.”

The full hyperlink to that paragraph can now be copied from your browser’s address bar and it will look something like this:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1234/**#heading=h.1icy486iph1x**

Like Google Documents, you can also create links to any specific slide in Google Presentations though without using bookmarks.

Open the Google presentation and navigate to the slide that you wish to link to (make sure that the sharing mode is public). Now copy the hyperlink from your browser’s address bar as this is the permanent link to that particular slide. For instance, the following URL links to the slide 32 of a 80-page presentation.

https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1234/edit**#slide=id.ge01a6f2_0_0**

The hash or the anchor tag appended to the document URL does the magic.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻