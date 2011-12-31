"The Most Useful Websites" - Kindle eBook

I am excited to share that my first ebook – The Most Useful Websites – is now available for sale in Amazon’s Kindle Store.

This book is a collection of 150 undiscovered, practical and incredibly useful websites that will enhance your productivity.

If you don’t have a Kindle, you can still download and read the book on your iPhone, Android, BlackBerry, Windows PC or the Mac using the various Reading Apps. Or you can use Amazon’s Cloud Reader to enjoy this book offline in your web browser.

The book is priced at $3.99 but Amazon may sometimes add a $2 Whispernet delivery surcharge for International users. I do plan to make this book available on Apple iBooks, NOOK, Sony Reader, Kobo and other e-readers.

Thanks much and I hope you find the book useful. Have a happy new year!

Amit Agarwal

