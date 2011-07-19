Imagine if Famous Inventors used Microsoft Office

What it would be like if inventors like Thomas Edison - who made the first light bulb - or the famous Wright Brothers - who invented the world’s first airplane - had access to the Internet and computer software that they could use to collaborate with their team members just like a modern-day office worker?

The following videos may offer you some hint:

These creative videos are part of Documents in History, a new promotional site for Microsoft Office. If you are in the U.S. or Canada, you can fill out a short form and also be eligible to win an Xbox 360 with Kinect every week.

