Explore Instagram Photos without the Apps

Instagram, an extremely popular photo-sharing app that also lets you apply retro effects to your photos, has 40 million users and Facebook just paid around $1 billion to buy Instagram.

All photos uploaded to Instagram are public by default but unlike other photo-sharing websites like Flickr or Picasa, Instagram doesn’t have a website where you can browse photos uploaded by other users. You need to download their mobile app, available for Android and iPhone, to view photos.

However, if you don’t have one of these phones or would like to view Instragram photos on your large desktop screen, check out Webbygram.

A Website for Instaram

Webbygram is a web app that lets you view Instagram photos inside any web browser without requiring any apps. The default stream shows the most popular Instagram photos but if can sign-in with your Instagram account, you can view, like or comment on photos of other Instragram users as well (here’s mine).

And Webbygram isn’t the only website that bring Instragram to your desktop - there’s Extragr.am, Statigr.am, Pinstagram, Visual Grub (for Mac), Instagrid and many more.

The offer beautiful galleries for Instgram photos but this has become an extremely crowded space and, because of no business model, most of these “Instram layers” won’t stick around forever. And I won’t be very surprised if Facebook itself decides to create a web interface for Instagram.

In any case, if you have never had a chance to explore Instagram, now maybe a good time.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

