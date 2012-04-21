Boost your Wi-Fi Signal with a Can of Coke

A piece of Aluminum foil is probably the easiest and cheapest way to boost your Wi-Fi signal.

You just need to position the foil behind the antenna of your wireless router and the curved foil will then direct the Wi-Fi signals in your preferred direction thus boosting the overall signal strength.

Other than using an Aluminum foil, as Kim Komando explains in the video, you may also make your own Wi-Fi extender at home using an empty can of beer or soda.

The cans are obviously more sturdy than the foil and the can’s lid acts as a stand but you need to be a bit more careful while cutting the can’s body with that knife. Also make sure that the can’s inner body is completely dry before you slip it into the router’s antenna.

Increase Wi-Fi Range with a Beer /Soda Can

Here are some of the more regular ways to boost your Wi-Fi signal.