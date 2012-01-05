How to Identify the Language of any Text

#google translate #guides

identify language from text

If you ever come across words or sentences that are written in an “unknown” language, here are some tools that will help you quickly identify the name of that foreign language.

1. Google Language Detection - Paste a couple of words in the search box and the service will try detecting the language of the text using the Google Language API. The accuracy of the automatic language detection increases with the amount of text entered.

google language detection

2. What Language is This - If Google is unable to determine the language of your text, try an alternate - What Language Is This. This is again a web-based tool for identifying the language of any text but unlike Google API, here the analyzing of text takes place in the web browser itself and no information is sent across the Internet.

what language is this

What Language can recognize most languages (including Indic) but it can have trouble identifying characters of Japanese rÅmaji or Chinese pÄ«nyÄ«n. Hat tip Shankar.

3. Google Translate - If you need to determine the language of an entire web page or an online document, paste the URL of that page in the Google Translate box and choose “Detect Language” as the source language.

Google Translate supports a very limited number of language pairs but if you use translation with the “auto detect language” feature, it will at least let you determine the name of the source language. See screenshot:

google translate

4. Polyglot 3000 - Unlike the previously discussed language detection services, Polyglot is a desktop based language recognizer application for Windows that doesn’t require web access for language detection.

Polyglot can recognize many more languages than Google API and also supports some rarely used languages such as Sanskrit.

desktop language identifier

Related: How to Translate Outlook Emails (through Microsoft Translator)

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻