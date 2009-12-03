"15 Google Users Tried Bing for a Week and 10 of them Switched"

Bing is good and it has definitely helped Microsoft improve its market share in the search engine market this year but most people here would have problems agreeing with the findings of a study that was recently posted on YouTube.

Microsoft hired a qualitative research firm to study if Google users were willing to switch to Bing. The firm in turn recruited 15 Google users and instructed them to use Bing, exclusively, for one week without revealing to them that the study was sponsored by Microsoft.

Out of these 15 participants, the study reveals that 10 indicated that they’ll switch from Google to Bing. Here are all the promo clips:

