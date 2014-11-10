Google Adds a Time Zone Converter

#google

It was an often requested feature that is finally available. You can now use Google search to quickly perform time zone conversions in your desktop browser or inside the various Google apps for mobile devices.

Google Time Zone Conversion

The time conversion command can be written in simple English and you may specify the time zone as an abbreviation (like PDT) or its name (like Pacific Daylight). Alternatively, you can even specify the location name instead of time zones and Google will solve it for you. Here are some examples.

  • 10 am Central in IST
  • convert 4 pm pdt to est
  • 6:30pm delhi in new york
  • if it is 2am in new york what time is it in london
  • convert 5 pm greenwich mean time to eastern time

In addition to time zone conversion, you can use Google to determine the current time in any city. You can also put the time zone name in the search box and it will show you the current date and time in that zone.

Google is obviously not the first here, DuckDuckGo and Wolfram Alpha have offered built-in time zone converters for long, but better late than never. And this feature would obviously not be good news for sites like timeanddate.com or worldtimebuddy.com since Google users will no longer be inclined to click the search results when the answer in available in the search page itself.

Thank you @Sankalp for the tip.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻