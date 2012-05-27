The Share on Google Plus Bookmarklet

#bookmarklets #google plus

Share on Google +The Google +1 button is widely seen as Google’s answer to the popular Like button of Facebook as they share similar goals – you can recommend web pages to your social circles with a click. This 1-sheet overview explains the +1 concept in greater detail.

Google +1 Bookmarklet

Most websites and blogs have added the Google +1 button but if you like to recommend a web page on Google Plus that doesn’t have the +1 button, you may use the following bookmarklet – just drag the link to your bookmarks toolbar (video demo) and you will be able to +1 any web page on the Internet.

Share on Google Plus Bookmarklet

The Google +1 bookmarklet, discussed above, helps you +1 web pages that would then show up in your Google Plus profile under the +1’s tab.

However, if you would like to share a web page, video or picture among your circles on Google Plus, you need to install the Share on Google+ bookmarklet.

The Share on Google+ bookmarklet, when clicked, opens a little overlay window and you can share the current page in your Google Plus circles without leaving the existing page.

All you have to do is drag the above link to your bookmarks toolbar. And since it is a bookmarklet, it should work across all browsers including on your iPhone and iPad.

How to Install the Google+ Bookmarklet

Play ;

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

