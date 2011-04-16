Print Your Own Google Monopoly Board Game

#games #google

Googolopoly (Google Monopoly) is an interesting monopoly board game inspired by Google. You can download the game sheet as a PDF and print it at home.

Google Monopoly

Like the regular monopoly game, the goal at Google Monopoly is to acquire as many products and companies on the Internet as possible.

The only difference is that dollars are replaced by Google Cash (you can print as many you like) and here you buy servers or hire developers with spare Google money instead of building motels on your properties.

The printable PDF for this popular board game was originally hosted on box.net but Hasbro got it removed due to copyright related issues. You can however still find the file - Googolopoly.pdf - through Google. Also check out some other wonderful Google Games.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

