Google Bus Will Introduce Internet to New Users in India

#india #google

Google India has a launched a very unique initiative to educate the offline population in India about the benefits of Internet.

The project is called The Internet Bus and, as the name suggests, it’s a web connected bus that will travel to different cities of India giving people an opportunity to experience the Internet first hand through the various computers installed inside the bus.

Google Internet Bus in India

google internet bus

computers-inside

computer-bus

google-bus

The Internet Bus website is available at google.co.in/internetbus where you can see the exact itinerary of the bus or check out Picasa for more photos of this Internet bus.

The bus was flagged from Chennai today and will cover most cities in the state of Tamil Nadu over the next six weeks. Prem Ramaswami & Srikanth Belwadi of Google India say that the bus will showcase Internet services like search, email, social networking, maps and others.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻