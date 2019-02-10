Valentine Idea - Send your Loved One a Google Search Query

#google

Google Love Equation

This Valentine’s day, try sending your geeky loved one a Google search query instead of an e-greeting and they may like the little surprise that’s in store for them.

The Heart Equation for Google

When you put any Math equation in Google, it will try to plot of a graph of that equation just like your scientific calculation. And one such equation, listed below, renders a heart curve that you can pass on to your Valentine.

To give it a try, just copy-paste the following entire search query in Google and hit Enter.

sqrt(cos(x))*cos(300x)+sqrt(abs(x))-0.7*(4-x*x)^0.01,
sqrt(6-x^2), -sqrt(6-x^2) from -4.5 to 4.5

Heart Curve Plot

Amit Agarwal

