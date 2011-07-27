A Cleaner Layout for Google Search

Google is testing a fresh and cleaner layout for web search and other search properties.

The new Google design uses a single column layout while the old sidebar options appear between the search box and the search results. There’s plenty of whitespace between search results and links to the Cached version of pages have been removed in the new design.

The other big change is in the footer. The navigation links are now in plain text and that long Goooooooooogle (10 o’s) image, which has been around since early days of Google, is now gone. This new design appeared briefly on my screen a few hours ago.

A: Google Web Search

B: Google News Search

C: Google Search Footer