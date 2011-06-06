Google Chrome Can Tell If a Site is Really Down

#google chrome

google chrome - site down

What do you if your Internet connection is working but a particular website is not opening in your web browser. You’ll hit refresh a couple of times and if the page still doesn’t load, you’ll probably head over to a site like isup.me or site24x7.com to determine if that site is accessible from computers in other geographic locations.

Well, you may skip that last step if you are on Google Chrome because that browser can tell you if that site is down or if only you are having connection problems. The message:

Try reloading example.com - Other users are also experiencing difficulties connecting to this site, so you may have to wait a few minutes.

You don’t need to install any extension for this to work. Also, since Google is getting data from other Chrome users to decide if a site is down or not, you may not see similar warnings for new or less-popular sites that have limited users.

Not exactly a new feature but useful nevertheless.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻