Create Short URLs with the Goo.gl Bookmarklet

If you are looking for a way to create your own short URLs with goo.gl but without installing the Google Toolbar, here’s a quick bookmarklet for you:

Goo.gl This Page! — goo.gl bookmarklet

Simply drag this link into your browser’s bookmark toolbar (or add to favorites in IE) and you’re done. The goo.gl bookmarklet will even work in Safari and Opera browsers that are otherwise not supported by the Google Toolbar. See instructions on how to install bookmarklet on iPad or iPhone.

Google Bookmarklet vs Browser Extension

If you are on Firefox or Chrome, there are extensions that can help you create goo.gl links without installing the Toolbar. These are more convenient as they will copy the short goo.gl URL directly to your clipboard.

