How Attachment Reminders work inside Gmail?

#gmail

Gmail has a built-in feature that reminds you of adding file attachments before the email is sent to the recipient. Gmail scans the text of your email and shows an alert if it thinks you intended to include a file attachment in the message but forgot to do so.

gmail-attachment.gif

If you haven’t seen this earlier, compose a new email in Gmail, add “I’ve attached the file” in the body and hit send. Gmail will pop-up a warning saying - “it seems like you forgot to attach the file.”

How does the forgotten attachment detector work inside Gmail? I was looking at the source code of Gmail.com using Chrome Dev Tools and found an interesting snippet that bares it all.

gmail-source-code.png

When you hit the send button, Gmail scans the text of your outgoing message and looks for the following word combinations using regex.

|see attached|see attachment|see included|is attached|attached is|are attached|attached are|attached to this email|attached to this message|I’m attaching|I am attaching|I’ve attached|I have attached|I attach|I attached|find attached|find the attached|find included|find the included|attached file|see the attached|see attachments|attached files|see the attachment

If a match is found, a warning is shown so you’ll never forget to include that important attachment again.

Microsoft Outlook too includes an attachment detector feature and, unlike Gmail, it also provides you an option to define custom keywords that should trigger the missing attachment alert.

Also see: Download Gmail Attachments to Google Drive

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻