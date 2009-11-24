Make It Easy for People to Share Web Pages on Social Sites

#inspiration #social media

If you want other people to share your content on social media sites or via email, you should make sure that you provide all the tools and text that make sharing easy.

Brent shares some useful tips on Creating Link Bait:

1. A good title: Make the title descriptive and as short as possible. Don’t leave people trying to figure out the best way to describe the link they are sharing, as they will often give up.

2. A good description: Having a good, yet short, paragraph near the beginning of your content will help people who want to submit your article or share it in other social communities.

3. A share button: It is a good idea to provide your visitors with the option to share your content on their favorite social community. [see: Social Sharing Widgets]

