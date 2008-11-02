Get Opera like Speed Dial Homepage for any Web Browser

#mozilla firefox #opera

Speed Dial, which is like a visual 3x3 grid of web links, is an extremely useful feature of Opera Web Browser as it lets you open your favorite sites very quickly.

Google Chrome too sports a Speed Dial like start page but unlike Opera, you can’t have custom links in Chrome – the browser creates the grid based on your web history listing just the most frequently visited pages.

opera speed

Now if you like to have an Opera like Speed Dial home page in IE, Firefox, Chrome, Safari or any other web browser, try the 3x3links service – you add links to 9 (or less) web pages in the grid and 3x3 links create a public web page that you may set as home page in any web browser.

speed-dial

These links can either be clicked or you may access them via the Numpad (1-9) keys. 3x3links uses your Google account credentials so you don’t have to remember another user + password combination.

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

