An Email Reminder Service That Can Pester If You Like

If you fall in the category of people who like to postpone tasks as much as possible, give Urge Me a try.

Urge me is another free email based reminder service on the web but with a small twist. You pick a date when the task is due and Urge Me will send you email reminders as you get closer to the date.

You’ll get urged by email every month, then 2 weeks before, 1 week before, and a few days before. You can cancel these pestering emails any time by simply clicking the unsubscribe link in the email message. [via]

