An Email Reminder Service That Can Pester If You Like

urge me reminders If you fall in the category of people who like to postpone tasks as much as possible, give Urge Me a try.

Urge me is another free email based reminder service on the web but with a small twist. You pick a date when the task is due and Urge Me will send you email reminders as you get closer to the date.

You’ll get urged by email every month, then 2 weeks before, 1 week before, and a few days before. You can cancel these pestering emails any time by simply clicking the unsubscribe link in the email message. [via]

Also see: Send yourself future email with Google Calendar

