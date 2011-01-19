Finding Recent Images with Google

While Google Image Search is a good place to find photographs that have around on the Web for some time, it will mostly disappoint you if you are looking for latest images of some recent event.

For instance, a search for the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards on Google Images doesn’t show photographs from this year’s event despite adding “2011” to the search query.

There’s however an easy workaround that may sometimes help you find fresh images with the help of Google.

Instead of using Google Images, go to the main Google.com site and input your search query. Under the left sidebar, expand the “More Search Tools” menu, select “Custom Range” for time and set the “From Date” as the event date or later.

Next click on the “Sites with Images” setting and you should be able to find some new photographs in the search results. This is not the most efficient option but one that may sometimes give surprisingly good results.

Also see: News in Pictures