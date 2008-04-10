The Ships That Cut the Undersea Internet Cables

Dubai Port Trust authorities have held two ships suspected for cutting the undersea fibre optic cables that disrupted Internet services across Middle East, Asia and North Africa.

The ships, MT Ann and MV Hounslow, were caught after Reliance Flag, which owns the cables, passed along satellite images of the two ships in the vicinity of the cables when the damage took place.

This may not be part of any “conspiracy” as the authorities believe that undersea cable were damaged because of jerks and force of the ship. Details on Hindu and ET.

If you are curious to know how ships detect and repair the damaged undersea cables, watch this video animation from Alcatel-Lucent via Bonnie.net.