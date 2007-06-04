The Most Complex CAPTCHA In the World

What would you do when you are required to solve a CAPTCHA as long and complicated as the one in this screenshot.
What would you do when you are required to solve a CAPTCHA as long and complicated as the one in this screenshot.
Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.
Google Developer Expert
Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace
ProductHunt Golden Kitty
Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards
Microsoft MVP Alumni
Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row
Google Cloud Champion
Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise