Test Your Geography Knowledge Online with a Game of Tetris

geography tetris gameThink you are smarter than Ms Teen USA South Carolina 2007? Try Statetris - an interesting game of Tetris that you can play online and test your knowledge of geography.

The Tetris board is in the shape of a map (it could be a country or a continent) while the different Tetris blocks that fall from the top are in the shape of different states (or countries if you chose a continent).

You use the arrows keys to move / rotate the blocks so that the states / countries fall in the right locations just like the original Tetris game.

Statetris is available for USA, UK, Europe and some other places. Thanks Mr. Byrne.

Here’s a video from TED where Alisa Miller explains why people in US are not aware of world news as compared to their peers in other countries.

