Countries That Enjoy More Coverage in Mainstream Media and Blogs

Published on 2008-03-26
This world heatmap shows the kind of attention each country gets in the blogging community. For instance, more bloggers like to talk about events in a country that’s painted in red vis-a-vis some country or region painted in orange or yellow.

From blogging to traditional media - the following heatmaps of the world suggest how much each country of the world gets covered by popular mainstream media outlets like The New York Times and The Economist.

The Economist:

economist

The New York Times:

nytimes

Gilles Bruno and Nicolas Kayser Bril started this project to illustrate how selective are newspapers in their coverage of world news. They now plan to update these maps daily to put more pressure on newspapers into covering more diverse and international news.

