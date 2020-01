A rectangular Google Ad unit [ 336x280 or 300x250 ] normally displays 4-5 different ads but now they are experimenting with a new format that shows 20 different ads in the same unit. It’s done in AJAX.

Here’s a screencast video of the new Google Adsense Ad with scroller button that I spotted here.

