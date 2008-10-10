Google Custom Search with Fewer Ads

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-10-10
G

Google Custom Search allows you to create a custom search engine for your site. The problem is the advertising is sometimes too intrusive, even when no results are found.

Google Custom Search

Google Custom Search allows you to create a custom search engine for your site. The problem is the advertising is sometimes too intrusive, even when no results are found.

Google CSE Ads

If that bothers you, then you could use the regular Google search with the sitesearch flag turned on.

<form action="http://www.google.com/search" method="get">
  <input type="text" name="q">
  <input type="hidden" name="sitesearch" value="labnol.org">
</form>

This is how  Wikipedia offers Google search as an option. Of course, Google Custom Search has other perks like Adsense integration, look and feel modification, and search refinements which you would miss out on.

Published in: Code

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch