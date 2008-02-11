Auto Discover Great Websites Without Installing StumbleUpon Toolbar; Works In All Web Browsers

#mozilla firefox

stumbleupon toolbar not for safari, opera StumbleUpon is a wonderful way to randomly explore some of the best web content, photos and videos on the Internet. It shows websites that you are very likely to enjoy as they are recommend by like minded people..

To use StumbleUpon, you need to install a toolbar that is available only for Internet Explorer and Firefox. There’s no official support for Opera and Apple Safari.

There is however a quick workaround so you can continue to find great websites with StumbleUpon without downloading the toolbar - the trick works on non-supported browsers as well. (see screenshots).

Apple Safari with StumbleUpon Toolbar

stumbleupon safari toolbar

StumbleUpon Tool inside Opera Browser

stumbleupon opera toolbar

To see how this works, visit the URL stumbleupon.com/demo/#url=http://www.labnol.org/ in any web browser - you will immediately notice a virtual toolbar over the web page with separate buttons for stumbling websites, blogs, photos and videos.

stumbleupon buttons Click any of these buttons and enjoy as you are transported to some random but great website recommended by the StumbleUpon community.

Click the stumble button again to see another site and so on. No installation required and a perfect way to cure boredom.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻