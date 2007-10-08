Conferences in India for Employees of IT Companies

James McGovern - Conferences in India though tend to be held in the larger cities where the majority of population resides. The notion of escaping the environment for those who live in Chennai or Bangalore isn’t a reality. This says that folks from America would probably be more apt to speak in Pune than Bangalore as they need to get some fun out of it too.

Likewise, the cost to speak is also an impediment. Unless a conference in India covers travel expenses, getting speakers is more problematic. A business class flight from New York to Delhi could run around $4K. When you pile on top of that, the cost of a business class hotel in India which typically is more costly than many major US cities (especially if you use PriceLine) then the costs get out of hand. Link.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻