All Sea Piracy Related Incidents on a Google Map

#google maps

Beat Sea Pirates with the Live Piracy Map

Ship Pirates Around the World

With pirate attacks registering a dramatic increase in the past few months, the IMB Piracy Reporting Center has come up with a Live Piracy Map that shows all locations from where sea piracy related incidents have been reported.

You can click the pushpin on the Google Map to get more details like the location of attack, vessel that was hijacked and how pirates made the attack.

Sea Piracy

So the next time you venture out to sea, just remember to check this map out. And sea piracy is not just the limited to the coast of Somalia though waters controlled by US look pretty safe for ships.

