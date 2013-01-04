A More Effective Way of Posting Links on Facebook Pages

#facebook

Facebook Share Statistics

Your Facebook Page has thousands of fans but when you share a link on that page, however interesting that link may be, it gets little or no attention. Why?

Well, your fans aren’t checking your Facebook Page and for them to see your link, it has to appear in their respective news feeds. The big challenge is how do you make that happen?

Facebook obviously has algorithms in place that decide what content should be highlighted in a user’s news feed but here’s a quick tip that may increase the likelihood of your content appearing in your fans’ news feeds.

The idea is that you should avoid posting links as links. Instead, upload a large-sized photo and put the original link in the description of the picture. You may see some examples on the Digital Inspiration Page.

Facebook Pages with Photos

Earlier, around 10K Facebook users would notice links posted on the labnol.org Facebook Page. Ever since I switched the posting style from link-only to picture+link, the average viewership of posts has jumped north as is evident in the above screenshot.

It maybe a good idea to put the link at the beginning of a photo’s description as Facebook will only display the first 3 lines of the description in the news feed. Also, consider using short URLs as you then get more space for the putting text in those 3 lines.

The other advantage is that your Facebook Fans can switch your page’s Photo Stream and get a visual archive of all your recent posts.

And this approach works on Google Plus as well (see example).

Related tutorial: How to Create Custom Facebook Pages

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻