Your Facebook Pages have a Résumé

Facebook Resume

All Facebook Pages have a public profile that mostly contains has the contact information of the business, an overview and key milestones - the official Facebook Pages of Facebook and Starbucks are some good examples here.

Facebook now uses the word “résumé” to refer to this section (see screenshot above) but the term in the Page title is only visible to search engine bots and other users who aren’t logged into Facebook (thanks Waqas).

This change is limited to Facebook Pages at this time but if the same  is extended to personal profiles, Facebook users will need to take their profiles more seriously as Facebook may then outrank LinkedIn profiles for job related searches in Google because of that important keyword “résumé”  in the page title.

