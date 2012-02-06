How to Embed Images & Logos in QR Codes

#embed #qr codes

qr code with logos

What is the first image that comes to your mind when you think of a QR Code? A confusing maze of black rectangular patterns arranged on a white background?

True, most QR Codes are available in black and white but they don’t have to be that way.

There’s an excellent online QR generator at qrhacker.com that lets you create colorful QR codes and what makes this tool different is that it provides you can option to embed photographs and logo images to your QR codes. You can even edit the colors of individual pixels that form the code.

To give you an example, here’s a QR code made using a picture of Zuckerberg and if you scan the code with an app on your phone, say Google Goggles, it should take you to Facebook. Every QR code has a unique URL for easy sharing or you can download the image locally in PNG or PDF.

QR Code with Picture QR Code made with a colored picture of Zuckerberg.

