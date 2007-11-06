Read RSS Feeds In Your Email Inbox with Send Me RSS

#rss

Send Me RSS is a a free service that lets you read your favorites RSS feeds in your email inbox just like any other email messages.

Similar services are offered by FeedBlitz and FeedBurner (now part of Google) but the unique part about Send Me RSS is that it’s instant. The other two cousins only offer RSS feeds as an email digest.

Send Me RSS (available at sendmerss.com) is actually an upgraded version of R-Mail that was developed by Randy Morin and later acquired by NBC Universal. The domain r-mail.org now redirects to sendmerss.com.

And it’s another useful email address if you want to read feeds on a computer or mobile phone that has email but no Internet connection.

If the term “RSS” sounds geek, watch this video that describes RSS in plain English.

