How to Insert LinkedIn Email Signatures In Gmail

#gmail #linkedin

LinkedIn members can create HTML based email signatures that may have your contact information, website addresses and even an image of your company logo. Here’s a sample LinkedIn signature embedded in a Gmail message.

gmail linkedin signature

You can create a personalized signature for your own Linkedin profile here.

Since the LinkedIn signatures are done in HTML, you cannot directly add them in web email programs like Gmail or Windows Live Hotmail since they do not support HTML email signatures. (Yahoo! Mail is an exception).

There’s however a simple workaround (Also see: “HTML Signatures in Gmail”).

All you have to do is open the LinkedIn Signature Generator website in one browser window and the Gmail compose message pane in another one. Now select all the text in your LinkedIn Signature and drop it onto your Gmail window.

You’ll be surprised that Gmail gets an exact copy of the signature with all the formatting and the background image. If you can’t get the drag-n-drop thing to work, check this video for a quick demo:

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻