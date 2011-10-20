Write an Email Message Using QR Codes

QR Codes offer an easy way to transfer information information from any screen – like your computer desktop, display window at a retail store or even the ads in a newspaper – to your mobile phone.

You may use QR codes to send all kinds of text-only data to a mobile including web page URLs, email addresses, business cards, postal addresses and even phone numbers. For instance, scan the above QR image and you can instantly open this site on your mobile phone without typing a single character. Such a convenience!

Other than plain text, do you know that you can write a full email message inside a QR code – when people scan the QR image, the message will open right into their email program ready for sending. To get an idea, try scanning the following QR code with your mobile phone:

qr code email

You can compose an email message in QR code using either the mailto syntax that is used in HTML web pages or using the MATMSG identifier.

To write an email message as a QR Code, you need to write it in the following format:

MATMSG:TO:

john@example.com;

SUB:

My comments on your story;

BODY:

I just finished reading your story on QR codes.

[Insert feedback / comments here]

Thanks [Your Name];;

Your email message will have three parts – the TO address of the recipient, the SUBJECT of the email and the BODY of the message (notice the semicolons). You may also insert new paragraphs in the message body as in the example above.

Once the template is ready, just paste that text into a QR Code Generator. A QR code can store up to 4,296 characters so even your lengthy email messages will fit in easily.

