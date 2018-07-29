Email Studio adds Mail Merge and Email Scheduler Directly in Gmail

Introducing Email Studio, our new open-source Gmail add-on that brings powerful capabilities like mail merge, email scheduler, copier and more to your Gmail mailbox. Unlike other solutions, Email Studio works directly in Gmail and you can even use it inside the Gmail App on your Android phone (with support for iPhone coming soon).

Whether you need to send personalized emails to your Google Contacts, schedule emails in Gmail for sending at a later date, auto-forward emails to another address, you can do it all and more with Email Studio. Watch the video tutorial series on YouTube to get started.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLIO7o3VwD0X9YzFBvnnWQ5C3LksjHeWwq

Email Studio for Gmail - Features

Here’s a complete list of modules that are bundled with Email Studio.

Mail Merge - Create a Gmail draft, choose one or more Google Contacts and personalized emails will go out to each recipient with having to use CC or BCC.

Send Later - Compose an email now and the add-on will automatically send it later at preferred date and time later. You can also set up recurring schedules that will send the same email to the same recipients but multiple times on different dates.

Auto-Forwarder - Gmail has a built-in forwarder too but it only works on new email and you can only forward emails to email accounts that are your own. Email Studio imposes no such restrictions and it just works.

Email AutoResponder - Gmail has Canned Responses but with Email Studio, you can send auto-replies to both old and new email. Your responses can also include attachments which are not supported in Gmail Canned responses.

Email Unsubscriber - Quickly remove yourself from unwanted newsletters and bulk emails. This open-source utility won the ProductHunt Lifehack of the Year award and is now bundled with Email Studio.

Draft Copier - Quickly create or more identical copies of any existing draft in your Gmail mailbox. If you want to send similar emails to a bunch of people manually but without using CC or BCC, you’ll love the copier.

Email Purge - You can set up rules to automatically delete emails that match certain criteria. For instance, I could set up a rule to automatically delete emails that contain “breaking news” in the subject and the message is older than 7 days.

Top Features of Email Studio

Email Studio inside Gmail Mobile App

Mail Merge with Email Studio

Draft Copier with Email Studio

Cleanup with Email Studio

Email Studio is free for basic usage. If you need to send more than 25 emails per day with Email Studio, please upgrade to premium. It has a higher daily email quota and includes no branding.