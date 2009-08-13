Upload Photos and Images to Google Docs by Email

#google docs

You know how easy it is to upload Office documents to Google Docs - just attach the files to an email message and send it to a secret address that has been assigned to you by Google Docs.

See your pictures in Google Docs

The Google Docs page says that you can only upload regular office files, HTML pages and PDFs via email but there are some other formats that are allowed as well (undocumented).

In addition to documents, you can also send pictures to your Google Docs account via email (or upload them from the web browser) and each attached picture will appear as a separate document in your Google Docs dashboard.

In my test, I could successfully upload photographs and screenshot images that were rendered in PNG, GIF and JPEG formats. The image file name become the title of the document while the email subject and text in the body of the message were discarded.

Can’t think of any practical application for this “undocumented” feature but maybe if you have a picture on a mobile phone that you want to put in a Google document, you can quickly email that file from the mobile phone itself instead of transferring it via cables.

Related: Google Docs Guide

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻