Like Microsoft, Google Imagines Thomas Edison Using Google Docs

Play ;

The History Reimagined campaign of Microsoft, that went online last July, featured (or rather imagined) famous inventors using Microsoft Office to collaborate with colleagues.

One of the campaign videos featured inventor Thomas Edison using Microsoft Office while he was working on inventing the electric light bulb.

Google creates pretty awesome video ads but when I saw their latest video commercial for Google Docs, I was instantly reminded of that old Microsoft campaign as it shares a very similar theme. Here’s the new Google Docs ad for your viewing pleasure.

The Google Docs Ad with Edison

Play ;

Either the creative team at Google completely missed the original Microsoft commercial or they are indirectly hitting back at Microsoft.