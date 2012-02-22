Like Microsoft, Google Imagines Thomas Edison Using Google Docs

#google docs #todo

Play ;

The History Reimagined campaign of Microsoft, that went online last July, featured (or rather imagined) famous inventors using Microsoft Office to collaborate with colleagues.

One of the campaign videos featured inventor Thomas Edison using Microsoft Office while he was working on inventing the electric light bulb.

Google creates pretty awesome video ads but when I saw their latest video commercial for Google Docs, I was instantly reminded of that old Microsoft campaign as it shares a very similar theme. Here’s the new Google Docs ad for your viewing pleasure.

The Google Docs Ad with Edison

Play ;

Either the creative team at Google completely missed the original Microsoft commercial or they are indirectly hitting back at Microsoft.

Up Next →

How to Automatically Format Google Form Responses in Google Sheets

Learn how to automatically maintain consistent formatting, styles, and date formats when new Google Form responses are added to your Google Sheets.

→  Essential Mac Apps and Utilities - 2025 Edition

→  How to Work with Document Tabs in Google Apps Script

→  Create a Keyboard Shortcut for Apple Intelligence Writing Tools on Mac

→  How to Generate Software License Keys and Verify Them

→  How to Accept Online Payments with Zoho Payments

Amit Agarwal is a web geek, solo entrepreneur and loves making things on the Internet. Google recently awarded him the Google Developer Expert and Google Cloud Champion title for his work on Google Workspace and Google Apps Script.

Awards & Recognition

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Developer Expert title recogizing our work in Workspace

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional title for 5 years in a row

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator award for technical expertise

Want to stay up to date?
Sign up for our email newsletter.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise 🫶🏻