Download the Audio Pronunciation of Words from Google

Here’s a little tip that some educators and students may find useful. You can directly download the audio pronunciation files of English dictionary words from Google and practice pronunciation on the go.

audio pronunciation

A little background. When you use a search query like “define

,” Google will offer the dictionary definition of that word and, in most cases, it will also provide an audio hint to help you learn how to pronounce that word.

Download Audio Pronunciations from Google

These audio pronunciation files are in MP3 format and you can directly access them without even using Google Search. Just use the following URL and replace WORD with any of the English words that you are still learning to pronounce.

https://ssl.gstatic.com/dictionary/static/sounds/de/0/WORD.mp3

To give you an example, here are some sample audio pronunciation files that you can right-click and directly download to your computer.

And this trick may even work with difficult words for which Google doesn’t offer an audio pronunciation hint – for instance, supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.mp3.

